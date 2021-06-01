OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, June 03
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

A journey of reconnection: Zuni youth visit Mesa Verde National Park

Zuni youth spent time hiking and exploring their cultural ties and connections through the Zuni Youth Enrichment Program. (Photos/Zuni Youth Enricment Program)

Zuni youth spent time hiking and exploring their cultural ties and connections through the Zuni Youth Enrichment Program. (Photos/Zuni Youth Enricment Program)

Originally Published: June 1, 2021 10:12 a.m.

ZUNI, N.M. – Zuni Youth Enrichment Project staff and a group of youth leaders ages 19-24 traveled from New Mexico to Colorado to visit the culturally significant lands at Mesa Verde National Park.

Josh Kudrna, Zuni Youth Enrichment Project’s physical activity coordinator and organizer of the Mesa Verde trip, said the excursion was a special opportunity for staff and youth alike.

“We could go beyond the pavement of the visitor’s center and sidewalks and follow old pathways toward deeper connections,” he said. “It was an honor to help our community’s youth access those valued ancestral lands.”

According to Zuni religious leader Nelson Vicenti, who served as cultural advisor for the Zuni Youth Enrichment Project trip, A:shiwi (Zuni) people used the lands now within Mesa Verde National Park as a stopping place on their migration journey to Zuni, New Mexico.

Skilled architects, they inhabited Mesa Verde’s pueblos, pit houses, and cliff dwellings; they hunted and gathered to survive, and later, they became farmers.

Experts do not have a clear idea why the people abandoned their dwellings at Mesa Verde, but Vicenti emphasized that the people never vanished. They migrated to the current villages now known as the 19 pueblos, including Zuni Pueblo.

“The spirits of our ancestors live strong in Mesa Verde,” Vicenti said. “Their presence is very much present, and we must continue to educate others about our rich history — not what you find in books, but what we have been taught and continually practice to this day.

During their three-day, two-night park excursion, the Zuni youth and Zuni Youth Enrichment Project staff members enjoyed hiking, camping, and tours, including an up-close tour of Square Tower House. Tahlia Natachu, youth development coordinator, said the days and nights were filled with discussions and laughter.

“Each day, we participated in hikes and visits to the various sites,” she said. “We walked on the same land our ancestors did, and we got a glimpse of what their lives were like. Each evening concluded with our group reflecting on the day’s experiences around a campfire before settling in for the night.”

National Park Service rangers provided access to the various sites and resources, shared information about the sites, and encouraged young people to consider becoming rangers themselves in order to share their own stories.

“A theme that came up a lot during the trip was that healing was happening that weekend, both contemporary and historical,” Natachu said. “That’s powerful.”

The weekend adventure was made possible with support from Hopa Mountain, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

More information about the Zuni Youth Enrichment Project and its programs, and for information about making donations, partnering with Zuni Youth Enrichment Project, and volunteering, call (505) 782-8000 or visit zyep.org.

Information provided by the Zuni Youth Enrichment Project

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Zuni Youth Enrichment Program helps young adults rekindle cultural ties to the Grand Canyon
Hopi Tribe’ ancestral remains return home to Mesa Verde National Park from Finland
Native youth connect with land of forefathers
Guest column: Zuni Pueblo, Acoma Pueblo and Laguna Pueblo join Hopi Tribe in opposing the Grand Canyon Escalade project
The 29th annual Zuni Festival of Arts and Culture this weekend at MNA
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas