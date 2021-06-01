Food stands, flea markets on Navajo Nation get green light
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On May 21, the Navajo Nation Health Command Operations Center and Navajo Department of Health announced restrictions for roadside food stands, flea markets and vendors can resume operations on the Navajo reservation.
Under the new order, temporary food stands are permitted to operate under the same provisions as temporary food service establishment under the Navajo Nation Food Service Sanitation Code/Regulations.
Permit and food handler’s card are required to be displayed during operation.
If expired, any vendor must renew permit and food handler’s card prior to operation.
Management entities overseeing or managing the site where vending is occurring, shall be responsible for ensuring that these guidelines are followed. Management Entity: The owner of the permanent property where temporary vendors are conducting business. Includes individuals, businesses, and local governance units.
Public Health Emergency Order No. 2021-011 is available on the Navajo Department of Health’s website at: https://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19.
Information provided by the NNDOH
- Yavapai-Prescott Tribe plans for new casino
- From the street: Brush fire near Moenkopi
- Indian Wells receives road grader
- Navajo CARES Act funding to continue through 2021
- Lake Powell Fishing Report: Rivers feeding Lake Powell flow at 20 percent of normal average in May
- Declining Lake Powell levels prompt Colorado River states to form new plan
- One person dead, two injured in Grand Canyon rafting accident
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- Wind damage disrupts fuel service at Dangling Rope Marina near Page
- Hopi Tribe issues Phase Three reopening order
- Yavapai-Prescott Tribe plans for new casino
- Navajo CARES Act funding to continue through 2021
- One person dead, two injured in Grand Canyon rafting accident
- Navajo Nation purchases 16,350 acre Colorado ranch land in sight of sacred mountain
- Indian Wells receives road grader
- From the street: Brush fire near Moenkopi
- Environmental groups sue Trump administration for delisting gray wolves
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- Coconino, Kaibab National Forest and Coconino County enter Stage 1 fire restrictions May 14
- Missing Oregon woman found dead in woods near Flagstaff
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: