Food stands, flea markets on Navajo Nation get green light

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On May 21, the Navajo Nation Health Command Operations Center and Navajo Department of Health announced restrictions for roadside food stands, flea markets and vendors can resume operations on the Navajo reservation.

Under the new order, temporary food stands are permitted to operate under the same provisions as temporary food service establishment under the Navajo Nation Food Service Sanitation Code/Regulations.

Permit and food handler’s card are required to be displayed during operation.

If expired, any vendor must renew permit and food handler’s card prior to operation.

Management entities overseeing or managing the site where vending is occurring, shall be responsible for ensuring that these guidelines are followed. Management Entity: The owner of the permanent property where temporary vendors are conducting business. Includes individuals, businesses, and local governance units.

Public Health Emergency Order No. 2021-011 is available on the Navajo Department of Health’s website at: https://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19.

Information provided by the NNDOH