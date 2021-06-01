Five apply for Hopi chairman; two for vice chairman for September election

KYKOTSMOVI, Ariz. — Hopi Elections Office Registrar Karen Shupla reports that the Hopi Election Board has reviewed seven applications that came in by the deadline to apply for Hopi chairman and vice chairman. The applications have been forwarded for background checks.

The petitions have yet to be screened for the membership with the Hopi Tribe and the background check process may take up to 30 days to get the paperwork back to the Hopi Election Board.



The Hopi Election Board will announce the names once they have cleared all the screening process, which might take a few weeks. Five people applied to be Hopi chairman and two for vice chairman.

“So the next few weeks the board will be busy with all the work in the qualification process,” Shupla said.