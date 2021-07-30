Yavapai College announces additional free courses this fall

PRESCOTT, Ariz. - Yavapai College has announced that it will offer free tuition to students taking classes in select Career and Technical Education programs this fall at both the Verde Valley Campus in Clarkdale and the Career and Technical Education Center in Prescott.

Free tuition will be offered to students who register for eligible classes in:

• 3D Printing and Manufacturing Certificate

• Unmanned Aircraft Systems Certificate

• Advanced Manufacturing Technology AAS Degree

Graduates of these programs and certificates will be qualified for immediate, local employment and lucrative pay.

Students will become eligible as soon as they register for classes in these programs and will be contacted by enrollment specialists regarding next steps to retain their free tuition. Students who have already registered for these classes are also eligible.

This new offer is in addition to the College’s one class free option for this fall, where all students in any program receive one class free of tuition.

YC is also offering free tuition for the entire fall semester to any student who registers for classes in the College’s new Verde Valley Skilled Trades Center.

3D Printing and Manufacturing Certificate (CTEC)

The 3-D Printing and Manufacturing Certificate is designed for students, professionals, or those with a personal interest, to enter into the additive manufacturing industry. Students will learn how to describe key material properties for 3-D printability for each printing technology, fabricate models using 3-D printers, identify, troubleshoot, and correct errors in the additive manufacturing process, design parts for manufacturing, perform post-processing of manufactured parts and materials, and maintain 3-D printers.

Eligible classes for free tuition this fall:

• TDP 101 – Introduction to 3D Printing (3 credits)

• TDP 108 OR ELT 108 – 3D Printer and Operation Maintenance (3 credits)

• MET 200 – SolidWorks for Non-Engineers (3 credits)

Unmanned Aircraft Systems Certificate (CTEC)

The Unmanned Aircraft Systems Certificate prepares students to become professional unmanned aircraft operators. Students will describe current UAS capabilities and applications, describe UAS regulations, describe basic UAS telemetry and ground station components and functions; install telemetry system on UAS; perform range tests, interpret aerial imagery from nadir and oblique angles, use critical analysis to accurately select the appropriate sensor, lens, and aircraft for a given mission, assemble data into a meaningful format to present to industry professionals and safely fly a drone using approved practices.

Eligible classes for free tuition this fall:

• UAS 100 – Introduction to UAS (3 credits)

• UAS 103 – UAS Simulations (3 credits)

• UAS 115 – UAS Monitor Systems (4 credits)

Advanced Manufacturing Technology AAS Degree

The Advanced Manufacturing degree is designed to teach students marketable skills in high tech automated manufacturing processes that incorporate innovative technologies to improve production of products from design to manufacturing stages. Students will replace and repair hydraulic and pneumatic system components, fabricate and repair industrial machinery components, safely utilize machine shop equipment, implement and control automated manufacturing processes, repair and replace valves, design components and assemblies using Solid Works and Feature CAM.

Eligible classes for free tuition this fall:

• IPT 110 – Industrial Shop Practices (3 credits) (CTEC)

• ELT 130 – Introduction to Robotics (3 credits) (Verde, Chino, CTEC)

• CNC 101 – CNC Machine Operator (3 credits) (Verde, Chino, CTEC)

• CNC 201 – Computer Aided Programming for CNC Machining (3 credits) (Verde, Chino, CTEC)

Yavapai College will host an open house at the Career and Technical Education in Prescott on Saturday, July 31, and in the Verde Valley at the Skilled Trades Center on Saturday, August 7. More information on the open houses can be found at www.yc.edu/openhouse

For more information on the free classes, email ycadmission@yc.edu or call (928) 717-7777.

Registration for the fall semester is open, and classes start on August 16. Visit www.yc.edu to get started today.

Yavapai College operates six campuses and centers throughout Yavapai County and offers over 100 degrees and certificates, student and community services, and cultural events and activities.

