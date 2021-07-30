Two people rescued, one deceased in flood water on the Hopi Reservation

KYKOTSMOVI, Ariz. — On July 25, Hopi Law Enforcement Services (HLES) received a call from the Navajo Police Department — Tuba City District at approximately 4:48 p.m., reporting a vehicle stuck on a bridge on Indian Route 6720 in Hopi Range Unit No. 554, with water rising rapidly. The location is in a remote area at the southwestern edge of the Hopi Reservation.

HLES officers arrived on the scene and observed the metal bridge at the Dinnebito Wash to be completely submerged in fast moving flood water. An adult male and female were observed to be stranded on a small island in the middle of the fast moving water. The top cab of a truck was observed in the middle of the wash.

Navajo Fire Department safely rescued the two, who were transported to the Tuba City Health Care Center. Officers were informed that one additional person was in the truck. Coconino County Search and Rescue recovered an adult male from the vehicle who was pronounced deceased.

Hopi Law Enforcement Services stressed the danger of flood water and reminded the public to never cross roads with running water and to use good judgement around flood waters.

“HLES would like to thank all supporting and assisting agencies that responded,” said Chief of Police Virgil Pinto. “The primary Hopi Reservation encompasses 1.9 million acres of land and at times [like] these, we rely on our partnering agencies to assist.”

HLES along with the Navajo Police Department, Hopi Fire Department, Navajo Fire Department, Coconino County Search and Rescue, Navajo Emergency Medical Services and Bureau of Indian Affairs Criminal Investigations – Hopi Agency all responded to the scene.