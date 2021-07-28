Navajo Nation reports 15 new COVID-19 cases and 1 more death
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on July 27 reported 15 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death.
The latest numbers brought the total number of COVID-19 cases on the vast reservation to 31,322 since the pandemic began more than a year ago. The number of known deaths now is at 1,373.
The Navajo Nation recently relaxed restrictions to allow visitors to travel on the reservation and visit popular attractions like Canyon de Chelly and Monument Valley.
The reservation is the country's largest at 27,000 square miles and it covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.
While cases are down, Navajo leaders are urging residents to continue wearing masks and get vaccinated.
"We have to remember that even if you are fully vaccinated, you can still get COVID-19, but the vaccine helps to lessen the symptoms and reduce the chances of being hospitalized and deaths," tribal President Jonathan Nez said in a statement July 27.
- Four contestants announced for 69th annual Miss Navajo Nation Pageant
- Navajo Nation Council approves Phase II of Hardship Assistance for remaining tribal members
- Autopsy: Teenage girl died from dog attack on Navajo Nation
- Flash floods seen across northern Arizona last week
- Navajo CARES Act funding to continue through 2021
- Coffee Pot Farms looks for solutions for nutrition through farming on Navajo Nation
- Monsoon rains bring floodwaters to Moenkopi
- Update: Navajo Police Department continues search for Ella Mae Begay
- Body of missing Navajo Army veteran found in Nevada
- Autopsy: Teenage girl died from dog attack on Navajo Nation
- Navajo Nation Council approves Phase II of Hardship Assistance for remaining tribal members
- Navajo CARES Act funding to continue through 2021
- Four contestants announced for 69th annual Miss Navajo Nation Pageant
- Update: Navajo Police Department continues search for Ella Mae Begay
- Fireworks planned for Tuba City and Window Rock July 3 and 4
- Autopsy: Teenage girl died from dog attack on Navajo Nation
- Flash floods seen across northern Arizona last week
- Tiger Fire tops 13,000 acres, pre evacuation order issued for Crown King
- Canadian mass grave prompts investigation into U.S. boarding schools
- Navajo Nation to reopen to visitors; mask mandate remains
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: