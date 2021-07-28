Navajo Nation reports 15 new COVID-19 cases and 1 more death

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on July 27 reported 15 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death.

The latest numbers brought the total number of COVID-19 cases on the vast reservation to 31,322 since the pandemic began more than a year ago. The number of known deaths now is at 1,373.

The Navajo Nation recently relaxed restrictions to allow visitors to travel on the reservation and visit popular attractions like Canyon de Chelly and Monument Valley.

The reservation is the country's largest at 27,000 square miles and it covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

While cases are down, Navajo leaders are urging residents to continue wearing masks and get vaccinated.

"We have to remember that even if you are fully vaccinated, you can still get COVID-19, but the vaccine helps to lessen the symptoms and reduce the chances of being hospitalized and deaths," tribal President Jonathan Nez said in a statement July 27.