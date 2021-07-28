OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Wed, July 28
Navajo Nation reports 15 new COVID-19 cases and 1 more death

On March 17, the The Navajo Nation held a candle lit service honoring the more than 1,222 tribal members who lost their lives during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo/Office of the Navajo President)

On March 17, the The Navajo Nation held a candle lit service honoring the more than 1,222 tribal members who lost their lives during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo/Office of the Navajo President)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: July 28, 2021 10:42 a.m.

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on July 27 reported 15 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death.

The latest numbers brought the total number of COVID-19 cases on the vast reservation to 31,322 since the pandemic began more than a year ago. The number of known deaths now is at 1,373.

The Navajo Nation recently relaxed restrictions to allow visitors to travel on the reservation and visit popular attractions like Canyon de Chelly and Monument Valley.

The reservation is the country's largest at 27,000 square miles and it covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

While cases are down, Navajo leaders are urging residents to continue wearing masks and get vaccinated.

"We have to remember that even if you are fully vaccinated, you can still get COVID-19, but the vaccine helps to lessen the symptoms and reduce the chances of being hospitalized and deaths," tribal President Jonathan Nez said in a statement July 27.

