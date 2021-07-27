OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Tue, July 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

From the rez to national news anchor; Aliyah Chavez to head Indian Country Today newscast

Aliyah Chavez is from Kewa Pueblo, New Mexico and was selected as a permanent anchor for Indian Country Today's television program. (Photo/Indian Country Today)

Aliyah Chavez is from Kewa Pueblo, New Mexico and was selected as a permanent anchor for Indian Country Today's television program. (Photo/Indian Country Today)

By Indian Country Today
Originally Published: July 27, 2021 12:19 p.m.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Aliyah Chavez has dreamt of being on a television news program since her childhood. Now her dream is coming true.

Indian Country Today’s (ICT) announced July 20 that Chavez would be their newest anchor.

“When I got the news that I was chosen to be the permanent anchor of Indian Country Today, I was over the moon. So excited,” Chavez said. “As a young girl growing up on the rez, I never dreamed this would be possible. But I dreamt and worked — and here we are.”

The daily half-hour newscast started in March 2020 and has evolved exponentially since with ICT Editor Mark Trahant and Executive Producer Patty Talahongva, Hopi, co-anchoring.

Indian Country Today said naming Chavez, Kewa Pueblo, as its anchor pushes their platform in the direction of reaching a younger audience and more Indigenous communities.

“Our growth is now a fuel for careers for our youth. Our goal is to create an environment where people can do their best work, telling the stories that change the narrative about our world,” Trahant said. “Our goal is a national news broadcast that covers and serves all of Indian Country.

The newscast runs on a variety of PBS stations nationwide in Alaska, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Arizona, including urban areas such as Denver, Los Angeles and Chicago. It also reaches an international audience in Canada and Australia.

“One of the cool things about Aliyah as the anchor is that we are reminding our readers and viewers about a long tradition of Indian women as storytellers,” Trahant, Shoshone-Bannock, said.

Chavez said she’s motivated by the company’s mission to serve Indigenous communities with news, entertainment, and opinion. She’s also aware Native people are underrepresented in the media.

“Which affects how people view us and how much people care about our issues,” she said. “I will work insanely hard to make sure that the news coming out of our newsroom is stories that are not only accurate but stories that are interesting, stories that are important to tell.”

Chavez holds a bachelors in communication and comparative studies in race and ethnicity. She started as a reporter for ICT journey in 2018 when she emailed Trahant seeking freelancing opportunities in her last year of her graduate program at Stanford University.

She reported election results on the first live Native Election Night broadcast from southern California in 2018.

Chavez joined ICT as a fellow under the Rowland and Pat Rebele Journalism Internship Program at Stanford in 2019 and moved into a full-time reporter-producer position in the fall of 2019. Since then, Chavez has covered the 2018 and 2020 elections, including the presidential race and the Iowa caucus.

Chavez has also interned and worked with NBC’s Today show, TEDx and Times Digital Media.

“To my Indigenous relatives, I encourage you to look to the field of journalism and media because each of you are experts in your communities,” she said. “Thank you to my family, mentors, friends and loved ones. Your support is invaluable to me.”

Tune in to the ICT newscast on FNX this fall to watch Chavez’s debut.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Indian Country Today to open newsroom at Arizona State
Two top attorneys for Interior Department to be Native American
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland addresses national press corps at the White House
Native writers, Louise Erdrich and Natalie Diaz, win Pulitzer Prize for fiction and poetry
News anchor says it’s time for young voters to decide the future for themselves
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas