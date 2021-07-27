OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Tue, July 27
Palatki Heritage Site in Sedona reopens to public

The Palatki Heritage Site and its sister site, Honanki, were the largest cliff dwellings of the Red Rock country between AD 1150 - 1350. (Photo/Coconino National Forest)

Originally Published: July 27, 2021 12:15 p.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz., — The Palatki Heritage Site in Sedona, reopened to the public July 20.

The Palatki Heritage Site includes the Sinagua Dwelling and rock art from various cultures dating back to the Archaic Period. Guides will be available on site to answer visitor questions.

Site hours will be 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., seven days a week. Reservations will be required and can be made by calling (928) 282-3854. Tours leave every half-hour beginning at opening and running through 2 p.m.

COVID-19 risk mitigations will be in effect. Non-vaccinated individuals are asked to wear facial coverings and to maintain social distancing, and tours will be limited to 12 visitors each.

Admission is managed through the Red Rock Pass Program. Pets are not allowed at the Palatki Heritage Site.

Palatki Heritage Site is located at 10290 N. Forest Road 795 in Sedona.

Information provided by Coconino National Forest

