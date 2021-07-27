Out of the past: Family travels to Winslow for celebration
Originally Published: July 27, 2021 1:04 p.m.
The P.A. Bushman family from Young, Arizona travels through Holbrook to the Pioneer Celebration at Winslow, Arizona July 3-5, 1931.
