Navajo Technical University to expand its computer science program through grant

CROWNPOINT, N.M. — Navajo Technical University was one of four tribal colleges and universities awarded a grant by the American Indian College Fund.

The four-year Tribal Colleges and Universities Computer Science Capacity Building grant allows each designated college to improve and expand their current computer science programs.

The four-year grant from AICF is approximately $390,000 and allows for expanding the degree and building strong recruitment campaigns to attract additional faculty and students for the program.

According to NTU, computer science degrees have become very popular among students at the university.

“We thank AICF for this grant, it will allow us to develop a computer science program that is in the best interest of our students,” said NTU President Dr. Elmer J. Guy. “We are committed to creating valuable educational opportunities and experiences for our students that lead to professions and areas to advance the Navajo nation.

At NTU, the computer science program offers a certificate and associate’s degree for students. The grant will assist the program in developing a bachelor’s degree in the program.

“On the Navajo Nation, there is a need for computer science applications that could possibly make processes more efficient by digitizing data and information,” said Dr. Frank Stomp head of the Computer Science Program at Navajo Technical University. “This opportunity will give us a chance to offer a bachelor’s degree and that’s what is usually required by employers.

Computer and mathematical jobs in New Mexico is expected to grow by 14 percent in the next 10 years according to the data from the state’s report on current and future workforce.

Computer science is the field of computing, with Computer scientist and mathematicians developing techniques to automate processes and to keep data secure. NTU’s computer science program prepares its students for entry level positions jobs in programming, application development, and software maintenance, but many computer scientists and mathematicians are involved in theory, developing algorithms, and quantum computing.

Information provided by Navajo Technical University