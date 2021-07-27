OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Navajo Police recruits complete defensive driving course

Navajo Nation Police Department Class 56 recruits completed their defensive driving course at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Artesia, New Mexico July 16. (Photo/Navajo Nation Police Department)

Navajo Nation Police Department Class 56 recruits completed their defensive driving course at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Artesia, New Mexico July 16. (Photo/Navajo Nation Police Department)

Originally Published: July 27, 2021 3:22 p.m.

Navajo Nation Police Department Class 56 recruits completed their defensive driving course at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Artesia, New Mexico July 16.

(Photo/Navajo Nation Police Department)

The department extend its appreciation to the Navajo Police Training Academy personnel and the FLETC instructors who were instrumental in teaching the recruits this course. Throughout the week, recruits were introduced to vehicle control techniques, emergency response driving, pursuit driving, distracted driving and defensive driving. The group returned to the academy July 19 for a full week of traffic-related training.

