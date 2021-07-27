OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Wed, July 28
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Hopi Tribe reports increase in COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 relief is distributed at Songoopavi Village on the Hopi reservation Oct. 23. (Photo/Hopi Foundation)

COVID-19 relief is distributed at Songoopavi Village on the Hopi reservation Oct. 23. (Photo/Hopi Foundation)

Originally Published: July 27, 2021 3:48 p.m.

KYKOTSMOVI, Ariz. — As of July 22, the cumulative positive COVID-19 cases for Hopi Tribal members increased to 1,314.

According to the tribe, this is the largest increase in weeks.

“Significantly, on July 12 there was only one COVID-19 positive case reported. I make it my personal responsibility to ask everyone I come in contact with to get vaccinated, wear their mask, be aware of your distancing and sanitize,” said Royce Jenkins, director for the Hopi Department of Health and Human Services. “We all need to do the same and make it our personal responsibility.”

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, there are currently 25 active COVID cases on the Hopi reservation. Approximately 64.73 percent of tribal members have been vaccinated.

The Department of Health and Human Services stated their numbers do not include vaccinations from Keams Canyon, Spider Mound and those identified as Second Mesa which together amount to an additional 403 Hopi Tribal members.

Information provided by the Hopi Tribe

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Hopi Tribe reports 62 percent vaccination.
Hopi Tribe reports zero new active cases of COVID-19
With COVID-19 cases going down, the Hopi Tribe is hopeful for a phased re-opening sometime in April
Update: Hopi Tribe remains in a State of Emergency, lockdown; Navajo Nation under curfew until March 8
Hopi Tribe extends lockdown through March 1 to curb the spread of COVID-19
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas