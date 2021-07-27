Hopi Tribe reports increase in COVID-19 cases
KYKOTSMOVI, Ariz. — As of July 22, the cumulative positive COVID-19 cases for Hopi Tribal members increased to 1,314.
According to the tribe, this is the largest increase in weeks.
“Significantly, on July 12 there was only one COVID-19 positive case reported. I make it my personal responsibility to ask everyone I come in contact with to get vaccinated, wear their mask, be aware of your distancing and sanitize,” said Royce Jenkins, director for the Hopi Department of Health and Human Services. “We all need to do the same and make it our personal responsibility.”
According to the Department of Health and Human Services, there are currently 25 active COVID cases on the Hopi reservation. Approximately 64.73 percent of tribal members have been vaccinated.
The Department of Health and Human Services stated their numbers do not include vaccinations from Keams Canyon, Spider Mound and those identified as Second Mesa which together amount to an additional 403 Hopi Tribal members.
Information provided by the Hopi Tribe
