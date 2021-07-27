Fire in Shiprock, New Mexico contained to one acre
Originally Published: July 27, 2021 3:19 p.m.
A fire in Shiprock, New Mexico was quickly suppressed by the San Juan County Fire Department and brought under control to avoid any further damage July 11.
The fire was contained to one acre. The Shiprock Navajo Nation Police Department also responded to the scene.
Most Read
- Four contestants announced for 69th annual Miss Navajo Nation Pageant
- Navajo Nation Council approves Phase II of Hardship Assistance for remaining tribal members
- Autopsy: Teenage girl died from dog attack on Navajo Nation
- Flash floods seen across northern Arizona last week
- Navajo CARES Act funding to continue through 2021
- Coffee Pot Farms looks for solutions for nutrition through farming on Navajo Nation
- Monsoon rains bring floodwaters to Moenkopi
- Update: Navajo Police Department continues search for Ella Mae Begay
- Body of missing Navajo Army veteran found in Nevada
- Autopsy: Teenage girl died from dog attack on Navajo Nation
- Navajo Nation Council approves Phase II of Hardship Assistance for remaining tribal members
- Navajo CARES Act funding to continue through 2021
- Four contestants announced for 69th annual Miss Navajo Nation Pageant
- Update: Navajo Police Department continues search for Ella Mae Begay
- Fireworks planned for Tuba City and Window Rock July 3 and 4
- Autopsy: Teenage girl died from dog attack on Navajo Nation
- Flash floods seen across northern Arizona last week
- Tiger Fire tops 13,000 acres, pre evacuation order issued for Crown King
- Canadian mass grave prompts investigation into U.S. boarding schools
- Navajo Nation to reopen to visitors; mask mandate remains
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: