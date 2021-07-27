OFFERS
Fire in Shiprock, New Mexico contained to one acre

A fire in Shiprock, New Mexico was quickly suppressed July 11. (Photo courtesy of BIA Wildland Fire Management via Elliot Tso)

A fire in Shiprock, New Mexico was quickly suppressed July 11. (Photo courtesy of BIA Wildland Fire Management via Elliot Tso)

Originally Published: July 27, 2021 3:19 p.m.

A fire in Shiprock, New Mexico was quickly suppressed by the San Juan County Fire Department and brought under control to avoid any further damage July 11.

The fire was contained to one acre. The Shiprock Navajo Nation Police Department also responded to the scene.

