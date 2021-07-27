OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Bashas’ Diné Market now open in Shiprock

Bashas’ Diné Market opened July 21 in Shiprock, New Mexico. (Photos/Bashas)

Originally Published: July 27, 2021 1:59 p.m.

Bashas’ Diné Market opened July 21 in Shiprock, New Mexico.

The Diné Market is Bashas’ ninth grocery store on the Navajo Nation and second New Mexico location. (Photos/Bashas)

The Diné Market is Bashas’ ninth grocery store on the Navajo Nation and second New Mexico location. It replaces City Market and is located at the corner of U.S. 491 and Highway 64 in Shiprock. Bashas’ currently employs nearly 500 people on the Navajo Nation.

