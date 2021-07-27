Around Winslow: week of July 28

ID day at Winslow High School Aug. 9

If you need an ID this day will be the day to get it. Also, if you would like a new ID you may bring your old one in and replace it with a new one.

WUSD open house July 28

Winslow Unified School District open house takes place July 28 from 1-3 p.m. at the school. The first day of school for the 2021/2022 year is July 29.

Winslow Indian Health Care Center mini baby fair Aug. 5

WIHCC will be recognizing 2021 World Breastfeeding Week with a Mini Baby Fair Aug. 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The event is free and takes place at Winslow Indian Health Care Center.

Dealing with Grief - LCMC Community Healthy Living Class

In partnership with Compassus Hospice, Little Colorado Medical Center will be offering Community Healthy Living Classes July 27 from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. Classes will be held at LCMC in the administrative board room. Seats are limited (12) and will be socially distanced. Masks will be required. All classes will be presented by Jennifer Rossetti, MSN, RN, CCRN with Compassus Hospice. To register, contact Keari Valdez at (928) 289-6374. A valid phone number is required to register.

Adventures of Milo and Otis July 28

The Adventures of Milo and Otis will be shown at the Winslow Theater July 28 at 3 p.m. The film is free and open to all ages.

Book Club July 29

An adult book club will meet July 29 at 3 p.m. at the Winslow Public Library. The book is All Creatures Great and Small by James Herriot.

Physical required for student athletes

Student athletes at Winslow Unified School District need a new physical for the school year 2021-2022. Physical forms are posted on www.registermyathlete.com and are also located in the front office at the High School. Any questions can be directed to the school's office at 928-288-8100.

History spotlight on KINO Radio

KINO Radio (1230 AM) airs A History Minute with Winslow's Old Trails Museum. The series of highlights artifacts from the collections and encourages listeners to come to the museum to see them in person.

The spots were created by OTM Director Ann-Mary Lutzick. The spots air every other week and continuing through September 2021, on Wednesday, Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 a.m., noon and 2:30 p.m. Images and descriptions of each artifact are on the OTM Facebook page.