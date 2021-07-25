Monsoon rains bring floodwaters to Moenkopi

MOENKOPI, Ariz. – July 25, started as any day, but as mid-morning approached so did flood waters from overnight monsoonal thunderstorms.

Most Moenkopi residents are used to seeing the Moenkopi Wash overflow its banks from time to time during the monsoon season, but many watched in awe as the monsoons showed with force and flooding that hadn’t been seen before.

Photo Gallery Moenkopi Wash floods during monsoon rains The Selestewa house east of the main village escapes the overflowing Moenkopi wash. (Gilbert Honanie/NHO) Moenkopi residents viewing the flooding from a cliff side overlook July 25. (Gilbert Honanie/NHO) Former Miss Hopi Mikaela Gamble along with her mother Shelly Hongeva watch the flooding with concern from a cliff side vantage point July 25. (Gilbert Honanie/NHO)

West of the village, several homes were flooded and village members gathered together to help sandbag and help those families affected by the flooding. To the east, several homes were threatened but escaped the flood waters.

A mile west of the village the wash flowed into a deeper cut and western farming lands escaped the flooding.

Several area farmers stated they were disheartened by seeing their fields washed away and others voiced concern by the amount of water that had inundated their fields as they had recently been irrigated.

Despite the floods, many farmers said they plan on returning to their fields as soon as the water recedes to straighten their corn crops and salvage other crops.