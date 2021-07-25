OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Mon, July 26
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Monsoon rains bring floodwaters to Moenkopi

Seasonal monsoon storms flood the Moenkopi Wash July 25. (Gilbert Honanie/NHO)

Seasonal monsoon storms flood the Moenkopi Wash July 25. (Gilbert Honanie/NHO)

By Gilbert Honanie, Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: July 25, 2021 7:13 p.m.

MOENKOPI, Ariz. – July 25, started as any day, but as mid-morning approached so did flood waters from overnight monsoonal thunderstorms.

Most Moenkopi residents are used to seeing the Moenkopi Wash overflow its banks from time to time during the monsoon season, but many watched in awe as the monsoons showed with force and flooding that hadn’t been seen before.

Photo Gallery

Moenkopi Wash floods during monsoon rains

West of the village, several homes were flooded and village members gathered together to help sandbag and help those families affected by the flooding. To the east, several homes were threatened but escaped the flood waters.

A mile west of the village the wash flowed into a deeper cut and western farming lands escaped the flooding.

Several area farmers stated they were disheartened by seeing their fields washed away and others voiced concern by the amount of water that had inundated their fields as they had recently been irrigated.

Despite the floods, many farmers said they plan on returning to their fields as soon as the water recedes to straighten their corn crops and salvage other crops.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Lower Moenkopi struggles to keep its water
Monsoon rains flood Tuba City and Moencopi Hopi villages
Editorial: Flood control dam necessary to protect Supai
Flash floods seen across northern Arizona last week
Flooding in Polacca prompts emergency declaration
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas