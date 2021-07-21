OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Wed, July 21
Four contestants announced for 69th annual Miss Navajo Nation Pageant
Pageant to be held Sept. 6-10; coronation Sept. 11, with streaming options for the public

First Lady Phefelia Nez (far right) and Second Lady Dottie Lizer (far left) visit with contestants for the 69th annual Miss Navajo Nation Pageant. From left: Oshkaillah Lakota IronShell, Niagara Aveda Chanel Rockbridge, Miss Navajo Nation Shaandiin Parrish, Shandiin Hiosik Yazzie and Gypsy Pete. (Photo courtesy of the office of the President)

Originally Published: July 21, 2021 10:07 a.m.

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Four contestants for the 69th Annual Miss Navajo Nation Pageant were announced July 21.

The four contestants include:

Gypsy Shannon Pete

  • 24 years old from Rock Point, Arizona. Pete is Kinłichii’nii, Deeshchii’nii, Bit’ahnii, Ma’ii deeshgiizhnii

Shandiin Hiosik Yazzie

  • 25 years old from St. Michaels, Arizona. Yazzie is Ashiihi, K’étłahí (Akimel O’odham), Tó’dích’inii, Yoeme (Pasquai Yaqui)

Niagara Aveda Chanel Rockbridge

  • 22 years old from Pinon, Arizona. Rockbride is Kinyaa’aanii, Hask’aan Hadzohi, Naakai Dine’é, Tó’ahaní

Oshkaillah Lakota IronShell

  • 19 years old from St. Michael, Arizona. Ironshell is Táhneezahii, Lokaad Dineh (Sicangu Sioux), Kinyaa’áanii, Lokaad Dineh (Sicangu Sioux)

The 69th Annual Miss Navajo Nation Pageant will take place from Sept. 6 through Sept. 10, with the coronation Sept. 11. This year’s pageant will be available to the public to view virtually through Facebook and YouTube streaming platforms.

“We are very thankful to these four proud and strong Diné women for taking on the challenge of competing in this year’s pageant. We pray for their safety and success as they move forward and we thank their families for supporting them as well,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez. “Whoever is selected to wear the prestigious title of Miss Navajo Nation will have some big shoes to fill.”

Nez congratulated Miss Navajo Nation Shaandiin Parrish for her work and time as Miss Navajo Nation. “Miss Navajo Nation Shaandiin Parrish has done an outstanding job and represented our Navajo people with great honor, determination, and a big heart,” he said. “She’s been on the frontlines throughout the pandemic and she continues to offer her knowledge and compassion for all of our people, especially our young people. We wish all of the contestants the very best as they compete.”

On July 19, First Lady Phefelia Nez and Second Lady Dottie Lizer met the contestants at the Navajo Nation Museum and offered their support and encouragement.

“We commend the four contestants and their families for coming forth to compete for the prestigious title of Miss Navajo Nation. Each of the contestants will have the opportunity to offer their cultural knowledge, skills, and unique talents during the pageant,” First Lady Nez said. “As an ambassador, they will represent all Navajo women and advocate for issues that impact women, children, and families. We pray for each of the contestants and their successful endeavors.”

“We congratulate the contestants and the communities they represent. They have taken on a beautiful and memorable challenge to become a leader and role model for the youth of the Navajo Nation. The teachings of their grandparents and parents have guided them to such an amazing opportunity. We will be there to support them and cheer them on along the way,” said Second Lady Lizer.

Vice President Lizer also thanked the contestants for their willingness to participate in the challenging competition and sacrifice time away from their family and friends to serve an important role.

Information provided by the Navajo Nation

