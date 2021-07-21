Banner Health to require workers to be vaccinated by Nov. 1

PHOENIX (AP) — A Phoenix-based hospital chain is requiring all its employees to be fully vaccinated for the coronavirus by Nov. 1 as a condition of employment.

Banner Health announced July 20 that it was requiring vaccinations because of a rise in coronavirus cases stemming from the Delta variant, the expectation that the government's emergency-use authorization for the vaccine will be lifted, the need to protect patients and employees, and prepare for the flu season.

Banner employs about 52,000 people and operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada and Wyoming. It's the largest private employer in Arizona.

On July 21, officials reported 1,154 additional coronavirus cases and no additional deaths from the virus.

In all, the state has seen more than 910,000 confirmed cases and 18,117 deaths from the virus since the pandemic began.