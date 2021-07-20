OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Twin Arrows Casino Resort reopens one year after pandemic closure

Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer and Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise CEO Brian Parrish joined casino employees to welcome back visitors for the re-opening of Twin Arrows Navajo Casino Resort July 12. (Photo/Twin Arrows Casino)

Originally Published: July 20, 2021 4:55 p.m.

TWIN ARROWS, Ariz. - On July 12, Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer joined Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise CEO Brian Parrish and employees to welcome back visitors and tourists for the re-opening of the Twin Arrows Navajo Casino Resort.

The gaming facility, located 20-miles east of Flagstaff, Arizona, was closed for more than one year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

photo

Twin Arrows Casino reopened July 12 after being closed for more than a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo/Office of the President and Vice President)

The casino reopened with safety measures and protocols to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, such as screening customers before entering, testing employees on a regular basis, and plexiglass installation on the gaming floor and other areas. The casino will have limited hours, operate at 50-percent occupancy, and will require all patrons and workers to wear masks, in accordance with the Navajo Nation mask mandate.

“The reopening of the Twin Arrows Navajo Casino Resort highlights the our support for Navajo businesses and the Navajo Nation’s reinvestment in the local economy," Lizer said. "Reopening ensures that our Navajo people have jobs to sustain the livelihood of their families and provides income for the entire Nation. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the casinos were closed throughout the Navajo Nation, and slowly we have taken gradual steps to reopen because we want to ensure the health, safety, and well-being of our members, our employees, and our guests.”

Twin Arrows Navajo Casino Resort will operate under the following hours of business:

Casino: 9 a.m. - 10 p.m. daily

Hotel: Now accepting reservations

Arrows Sports Bar: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Zenith Steakhouse: Opens Wednesday, July 21. Wednesday-Sunday: 4 p.m. Cocktails, 5 p.m. Dinner

The following venues will be closed until further notice: Grand Falls Buffet, Four Worlds Arcade, Bingo, Pool, Fitness Center and Valet.

Information provided by the Office of the Navajo President and Vice President

