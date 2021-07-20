Old Trails Museum highlights summer history event July 24

WINSLOW, Ariz. — On July 24, the Old Trails Museum presents its Summer History Highlight virtually starting at 2 p.m. Sativa Peterson, News Content Program Manager for the State of Arizona Research Library, will lead attendees through the free, interactive workshop Revealing History - a Look at Community through Arizona's Historical Newspapers.

Using headlines, editorials, political cartoons and photojournalism, Peterson will introduce attendees to Arizona's Historical Newspapers; to the publishers, editors and journalists who helped establish news writing in the early days of Arizona statehood; and to some of the defining moments in state history that they covered, such as women's suffrage and Prohibition.

Peterson will also demonstrate how attendees can search and explore historical newspapers on their own using the Arizona Memory Project and Chronicling Arizona websites.



More information is available from the Old Trails Museum at https://oldtrailsmuseum.org/