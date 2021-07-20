OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Wed, July 21
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Old Trails Museum highlights summer history event July 24

Originally Published: July 20, 2021 4:10 p.m.

WINSLOW, Ariz. — On July 24, the Old Trails Museum presents its Summer History Highlight virtually starting at 2 p.m. Sativa Peterson, News Content Program Manager for the State of Arizona Research Library, will lead attendees through the free, interactive workshop Revealing History - a Look at Community through Arizona's Historical Newspapers.

Using headlines, editorials, political cartoons and photojournalism, Peterson will introduce attendees to Arizona's Historical Newspapers; to the publishers, editors and journalists who helped establish news writing in the early days of Arizona statehood; and to some of the defining moments in state history that they covered, such as women's suffrage and Prohibition.

Peterson will also demonstrate how attendees can search and explore historical newspapers on their own using the Arizona Memory Project and Chronicling Arizona websites.

More information is available from the Old Trails Museum at https://oldtrailsmuseum.org/

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Old Trails Museum History Highlight May 14
View a photographic history of Arizona Saturday
Old Trails Museum Winter History Highlight Saturday
High-Desert Fly-In Sept. 21 at Winslow-Lindbergh Regional Airport
Arizona Women's Heritage Trail opens Saturday
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas