OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Wed, July 21
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

NABI: Navajo teams compete in Phoenix

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez shared words of encouragement and motivation July 9 for the Navajo high school teams that competed at the Native American Basketball Invitational’s (NABI) 18th Annual Tournament and Education Summit in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo/Office of the President and Vice President)

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez shared words of encouragement and motivation July 9 for the Navajo high school teams that competed at the Native American Basketball Invitational’s (NABI) 18th Annual Tournament and Education Summit in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo/Office of the President and Vice President)

Originally Published: July 20, 2021 3:25 p.m.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez shared words of encouragement and motivation July 9 for the Navajo high school teams that competed at the Native American Basketball Invitational’s (NABI) 18th Annual Tournament and Education Summit in Phoenix, Arizona.

photo

The Rookies prepare to participate in the 2021 NABI Tournament in Phoenix. (Photo/Office of the President and Vice President)

photo

The Dreams prepare to participate in the 2021 NABI Tournament in Phoenix. (Photo/Office of the President and Vice President)

The tournament returns this year after being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The girls “Dreams” team and boys “Rookies” team, were part of the basketball tournament and educational youth summit where over 150 tribal nations across the country are represented.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Native American Basketball Invitational set to return to Phoenix in 2021
NABI cancellation means much more to Native American community than just loss of basketball
Community information: NABI partners to stream championship games live
NCAA event certification possible for native basketball tourney
Navajo president, vice president continue aid deliveries on Navajo Nation
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas