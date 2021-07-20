NABI: Navajo teams compete in Phoenix

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez shared words of encouragement and motivation July 9 for the Navajo high school teams that competed at the Native American Basketball Invitational’s (NABI) 18th Annual Tournament and Education Summit in Phoenix, Arizona.

The tournament returns this year after being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The girls “Dreams” team and boys “Rookies” team, were part of the basketball tournament and educational youth summit where over 150 tribal nations across the country are represented.