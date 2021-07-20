OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Wed, July 21
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Light Up Navajo provides electricity for Leupp family

The Navajo Tribal Utility Authority partnered with the city of Los Angeles, California for Light Up Navajo to provide electricity for families in Leupp. (Photo/OPVP)

The Navajo Tribal Utility Authority partnered with the city of Los Angeles, California for Light Up Navajo to provide electricity for families in Leupp. (Photo/OPVP)

By Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: July 20, 2021 4:07 p.m.

LEUPP, Ariz. — Over the weekend, Navajo Nation officials welcomed Los Angeles Councilmember Mitch O'Farrell, a member of the Wyandotte Nation, councilmember Paul Krekorian and Los Angeles Board of the Department of Water and Power President Cynthia McClain-Hill to the Navajo Nation to discuss the success of Light Up Navajo.

The Light Up Navajo project, administered by the NTUA with partnerships with the city of Los Angeles, has provided electricity for over 700 Navajo homes throughout the Navajo Nation.

Light Up Navajo has paved the path for refrigeration, running water, and closed the gap for communications, such as internet and mobile capabilities.

During the visit, the group visited the home of Deon and Jaelyn Chee in Leupp, Arizona, who recently received electricity through the Light Up Navajo project.

The family provided an overview of the challenges of living without electricity and plumbing.

According to Haase, NTUA is now accepting applicants for Phase III of the project. To enroll in the program, visit https://www.ntua.com/light-up-navajo.html

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Around the Rez: week of May 5
CARES Act helps NTUA connect homes to grid
Salt River Project purchases RECs from Navajo Tribal Utility Authority for solar investments
Speaker Damon: ‘Light Up Navajo initiative impacts hundreds of Navajo children’
CDBG FY 2011 funding cycle provides needed infrastructure to seven chapters
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas