Light Up Navajo provides electricity for Leupp family

LEUPP, Ariz. — Over the weekend, Navajo Nation officials welcomed Los Angeles Councilmember Mitch O'Farrell, a member of the Wyandotte Nation, councilmember Paul Krekorian and Los Angeles Board of the Department of Water and Power President Cynthia McClain-Hill to the Navajo Nation to discuss the success of Light Up Navajo.

The Light Up Navajo project, administered by the NTUA with partnerships with the city of Los Angeles, has provided electricity for over 700 Navajo homes throughout the Navajo Nation.

Light Up Navajo has paved the path for refrigeration, running water, and closed the gap for communications, such as internet and mobile capabilities.

During the visit, the group visited the home of Deon and Jaelyn Chee in Leupp, Arizona, who recently received electricity through the Light Up Navajo project.

The family provided an overview of the challenges of living without electricity and plumbing.

According to Haase, NTUA is now accepting applicants for Phase III of the project. To enroll in the program, visit https://www.ntua.com/light-up-navajo.html