Light Up Navajo provides electricity for Leupp family
LEUPP, Ariz. — Over the weekend, Navajo Nation officials welcomed Los Angeles Councilmember Mitch O'Farrell, a member of the Wyandotte Nation, councilmember Paul Krekorian and Los Angeles Board of the Department of Water and Power President Cynthia McClain-Hill to the Navajo Nation to discuss the success of Light Up Navajo.
The Light Up Navajo project, administered by the NTUA with partnerships with the city of Los Angeles, has provided electricity for over 700 Navajo homes throughout the Navajo Nation.
Light Up Navajo has paved the path for refrigeration, running water, and closed the gap for communications, such as internet and mobile capabilities.
During the visit, the group visited the home of Deon and Jaelyn Chee in Leupp, Arizona, who recently received electricity through the Light Up Navajo project.
The family provided an overview of the challenges of living without electricity and plumbing.
According to Haase, NTUA is now accepting applicants for Phase III of the project. To enroll in the program, visit https://www.ntua.com/light-up-navajo.html
- Navajo Nation Council approves Phase II of Hardship Assistance for remaining tribal members
- Autopsy: Teenage girl died from dog attack on Navajo Nation
- Navajo CARES Act funding to continue through 2021
- Body of missing Navajo Army veteran found in Nevada
- Shelter in place order issued for flood areas of Flagstaff
- Bashas’ expands Navajo Nation presence with new Diné Market in Shiprock, New Mexico
- Twin Arrows Navajo Casino Resort opens again with limited hours
- Aggressive dogs, attacks a growing concern on Navajo Nation
- Update: Navajo Police Department continues search for Ella Mae Begay
- One dead, several injured in flash flood at Grand Canyon
- Navajo Nation Council approves Phase II of Hardship Assistance for remaining tribal members
- Navajo CARES Act funding to continue through 2021
- Update: Navajo Police Department continues search for Ella Mae Begay
- Canadian mass grave prompts investigation into U.S. boarding schools
- Fireworks planned for Tuba City and Window Rock July 3 and 4
- Tiger Fire tops 13,000 acres, pre evacuation order issued for Crown King
- Autopsy: Teenage girl died from dog attack on Navajo Nation
- Hardship Assistance payments set to begin Jan. 18
- Navajo Nation to reopen to visitors; mask mandate remains
- Rafael Fire update: Areas south of I-40 and west of I-17 on 'SET' category for evacuations
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: