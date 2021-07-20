OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Wed, July 21
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Hopi to head Montezuma Castle and Tuzigoot National Monuments

Lloyd Masayumptewa is superintendent for Tuzigoot and Montezuma's Castle National Monuments. (Photo/NPS)

Lloyd Masayumptewa is superintendent for Tuzigoot and Montezuma's Castle National Monuments. (Photo/NPS)

Originally Published: July 20, 2021 3:15 p.m.

DENVER, COL. — Lloyd Masayumptewa from the third mesa village of Orayvi (Old Oraibi) has been selected as superintendent of Montezuma Castle and Tuzigoot National Monuments in Arizona.

Masayumptewa (Piivayouma) is Hopi from the Water-Coyote clan. He has served as the acting superintendent of Montezuma Castle and Tuzigoot National Monuments since March 2021 and has more than 20 years of NPS experience.

Masayumptewa assumed his new role July 18.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have Lloyd working for the National Park Service,” said National Park Service (NPS) Regional Director Mike Reynolds. “His leadership skills and passion to preserve and protect our nation’s public lands and cultural resources make him a great fit to serve both of these parks.”

photo

Montezuma Castle is a 20-room high-rise apartment nestled into a towering limestone cliff. (Photo/NPS)

Masayumptewa previously served as the deputy superintendent for the Southern Four Corners Group of parks, which includes Navajo and Canyon de Chelly National Monuments and Hubbell Trading Post National Historic Site. He has also held positions as the superintendent of Hubbell Trading Post National Historic Site, the cultural resources program manager for the Southern Four Corners Group, and the ruins preservation and archeology program manager at the Flagstaff area national monuments including Wupatki, Sunset Crater Volcano and Walnut Canyon National Monuments.

“I take great pride in having the opportunity to work in another one of the Hopi people’s ancestral homes,” Masayumptewa said. “I joined the National Park Service to help preserve the legacy of my people’s existence and migrations in the southwest. I’m very excited about my selection and I look forward to continue working with the staff at both parks and the communities that surround the parks.”

Masayumptewa began his National Park Service career in 1998 under the Student Career Employment Program at the Flagstaff area national monuments. Upon earning his master’s degree in May 2001 from Northern Arizona University, he gained permanent employment as an NPS archeologist.

When he's not working, Masayumptewa enjoys spending time with his family, especially his grandkids. He also enjoys farming, ranching, hunting, and fishing. Masayumptewa also believes he would not be in this new position without the support of his wife Louella.

Information provided by NPS

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

With sequestration cuts looming, Park Service touts economic impact
Canyon de Chelly Superintendent Tom Clark to oversee three-park group in southern Four Corners area
Free entry to National Parks Saturday
Celebrate Hopi Independence this weekend
Celebrate Hopi Independence Day Aug. 10-12
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas