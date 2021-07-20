Around Winslow: Week of July 21

Winslow Junior High School 7th grade football practice

Winslow Junior High School seventh graders football practice will begin July 26 at 4 p.m. at the football field. Students must have a current physical before you can practice with the team. Bring water and dress out ready to work out. Students will need to have an account on registermyathlete. The season opens Aug. 19.

WUSD open house July 28

Winslow Unified School District open house takes place July 28 from 1-3 p.m. at the school. The first day of school for the 2021/2022 year is July 29. Bus routes can be found on the District website under Resources: Bus Routes

Winslow Indian Health Care Center mini baby fair Aug. 5

WIHCC will be recognizing 2021 World Breastfeeding Week with a Mini Baby Fair Aug. 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The event is free and takes place at Winslow Indian Health Care Center.

Winslow Blood Drive July 21-22

A blood drive takes place July 21 and 22 from 1 – 6 p.m. and 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Elks Lodge 315 W 3rd Street, Winslow. The event is sponsored by the Elks Lodge 536, Pioneer Title and the Cherry Bombs. More information is available from Lorraine (Pioneer Title) at (928) 289-2028 or visit donors.vitalant.org (Blood Drive Code: winslow)

Wildlife comedian Wildman Phil July 22

Wildlife comedian Wildman Phil entertains and educates audiences about wildlife conservation using live creatures, witty stories, and crazy antics July 22 at 4 p.m. at Elks Lodge 536 in Winslow. The event is free and welcomes all ages.

Winslow Library story time July 23

A Pre-K storytime takes place at 10:30 a.m. at the Winslow Library July 23.

Walk, 5k and 10k July 24

A two Mile Walk, 5K/10K run takes place at McHood Park in Winslow July 24. The event is free and open to all ages. Pre-Registration starts at 5:30 a.m., the event starts at 6 a.m. Link to pre-register is available at https://bit.ly/34pXefh.

Dealing with Grief - LCMC Community Healthy Living Class

In partnership with Compassus Hospice, Little Colorado Medical Center will be offering Community Healthy Living Classes July 27 from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. Classes will be held at LCMC in the administrative board room. Seats are limited (12) and will be socially distanced. Masks will be required. All classes will be presented by Jennifer Rossetti, MSN, RN, CCRN with Compassus Hospice. To register, contact Keari Valdez at (928) 289-6374. A valid phone number is required to register.

Adventures of Milo and Otis July 28

The Adventures of Milo and Otis will be shown at the Winslow Theater July 28 at 3 p.m. The film is free and open to all ages.

Adult Book Club July 29

An adult book club will meet July 29 at 3 p.m. at the Winslow Public Library. The book is All Creatures Great and Small by James Herriot.

To contribute to the calendar email Editor Loretta McKenney at lmckenney@williamsnews.com