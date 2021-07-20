Apache, Navajo counties and Apache-Sitgreaves Forest rescind fire restrictions July 16

WINSLOW, Ariz. — On July 16, the unincorporated areas of Apache and Navajo Counties, the town of Pinetop-Lakeside, the city of Show Low and the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests will rescind fire restrictions.

The White Mountain Fire Coordinating Group met July 15 to discuss fire restrictions and monsoon activity in the area. Because of significant moisture received, fire restrictions were lifted.



“Even though we have received some much-needed moisture, we ask that our residents and visitors continue to practice fire safety especially with open fires, such as campfires,” the group stated.

White Mountain Fire Coordinating Group reminds the public to extinguish campfires by drowning it in water, stir the water in and feel the fire with the back of your hand and repeat if necessary to ensure the fire is completely out.

“We want to thank all of our residents and visitors for their compliance to fire restrictions, together we were able to keep our area safer,” the group stated.

More information is available from the Apache County Emergency Management and Preparedness Facebook page.



Information provided by the White Mountain Fire Coordinating Group