Fire restrictions to be lifted on Kaibab and Coconino National Forests
Williams, Ariz. – Coconino and Kaibab National Forests will rescind all fire restrictions at 6 a.m. Friday, July 16 after receiving monsoon rain.
Kaibab National Forest will also lift the Bill Williams Mountain closure.
Fire danger remains high across both forests and visitors are asked to remain vigilant and avoid activities that could accidentally cause wildfires – refrain from campfires on dry and windy days and remember that it is always illegal to leave a campfire unattended. In addition, fireworks are never allowed on any National Forest land.
Closures unrelated to fire and smoking restrictions remain in effect including the Raphael Fire around Sycamore Canyon, Mangum Fire on the North Kaibab Ranger District, and areas of the Slate Fire and Backbone Fire on the Coconino NF.
A full list of what each fire restriction stage means can be found on the Coconino National Forest's website. Statewide fire restriction information can be found at www.wildlandfire.az.gov/fire-restrictions.
Information provided by Kaibab National Forest
- Navajo Nation Council approves Phase II of Hardship Assistance for remaining tribal members
- Navajo CARES Act funding to continue through 2021
- Tiger Fire tops 13,000 acres, pre evacuation order issued for Crown King
- Twin Arrows Navajo Casino Resort opens again with limited hours
- Navajo Nation to reopen to visitors; mask mandate remains
- Miss Navajo Nation demonstrates sheep shearing for youth
- Hardship Assistance payments set to begin Jan. 18
- Update: Navajo Police Department continues search for Ella Mae Begay
- Body of missing Navajo Army veteran found in Nevada
- Shelter in place order issued for flood areas of Flagstaff
- Navajo Nation Council approves Phase II of Hardship Assistance for remaining tribal members
- Navajo CARES Act funding to continue through 2021
- Canadian mass grave prompts investigation into U.S. boarding schools
- Update: Navajo Police Department continues search for Ella Mae Begay
- Fireworks planned for Tuba City and Window Rock July 3 and 4
- Tiger Fire tops 13,000 acres, pre evacuation order issued for Crown King
- Nez considers reopening roads and tribal parks at 50 percent capacity
- Hardship Assistance payments set to begin Jan. 18
- Rafael Fire update: Areas south of I-40 and west of I-17 on 'SET' category for evacuations
- Navajo Nation to reopen to visitors; mask mandate remains
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: