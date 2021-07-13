OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Tue, July 13
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Train engine catches fire in Flagstaff

Firefighters put out an engine fire. (Photos courtesy of FPD)

Firefighters put out an engine fire. (Photos courtesy of FPD)

Originally Published: July 13, 2021 8:54 a.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — On July 11, the Flagstaff Fire Department was dispatched to a train on fire near lower Coconino Avenue.

The first arriving Engine company confirmed the train was on fire and requested two additional fire trucks and a Battalion Chief to respond.

Access to the train was a challenge for fire crews because the roadway is 15 feet above the tracks.

The second unit on scene secured a water supply from a hydrant and was able to supply water to the engine closest to the train.

The third fire truck to arrive was able to access the sceone on a BNSF road

Hose lines were lowered down to the engine company and firefighters were able to extinguish the fire on the lead locomotive.

All in all, nine firefighters worked to safely stop the fires progression. No injuries occurred during this incident. All BNSF members who were operating the train exited safely.

Information provided by the Flagstaff Fire Department

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Fire consumes Van's Trading Co. in Tuba City
Flagstaff firefighters awarded for merit
Propane truck rolls over near Moenkopi
BNSF Bridge severely burnt by arson
BNSF press releases from the accident of October 31
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas