Train engine catches fire in Flagstaff
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — On July 11, the Flagstaff Fire Department was dispatched to a train on fire near lower Coconino Avenue.
The first arriving Engine company confirmed the train was on fire and requested two additional fire trucks and a Battalion Chief to respond.
Access to the train was a challenge for fire crews because the roadway is 15 feet above the tracks.
The second unit on scene secured a water supply from a hydrant and was able to supply water to the engine closest to the train.
The third fire truck to arrive was able to access the sceone on a BNSF road
Hose lines were lowered down to the engine company and firefighters were able to extinguish the fire on the lead locomotive.
All in all, nine firefighters worked to safely stop the fires progression. No injuries occurred during this incident. All BNSF members who were operating the train exited safely.
Information provided by the Flagstaff Fire Department
- Navajo Nation Council approves Phase II of Hardship Assistance for remaining tribal members
- Navajo CARES Act funding to continue through 2021
- Tiger Fire tops 13,000 acres, pre evacuation order issued for Crown King
- Navajo Nation to reopen to visitors; mask mandate remains
- Miss Navajo Nation demonstrates sheep shearing for youth
- Canadian mass grave prompts investigation into U.S. boarding schools
- Navajo Technical University constructs gazebos to offer outdoor learning spaces
- Update: Navajo Police Department continues search for Ella Mae Begay
- Hardship Assistance payments set to begin Jan. 18
- Fireworks planned for Tuba City and Window Rock July 3 and 4
- Navajo CARES Act funding to continue through 2021
- Navajo Nation Council approves Phase II of Hardship Assistance for remaining tribal members
- Canadian mass grave prompts investigation into U.S. boarding schools
- Update: Navajo Police Department continues search for Ella Mae Begay
- Fireworks planned for Tuba City and Window Rock July 3 and 4
- Tiger Fire tops 13,000 acres, pre evacuation order issued for Crown King
- Nez considers reopening roads and tribal parks at 50 percent capacity
- Hardship Assistance payments set to begin Jan. 18
- Rafael Fire update: Areas south of I-40 and west of I-17 on 'SET' category for evacuations
- Navajo Nation to reopen to visitors; mask mandate remains
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: