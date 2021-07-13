Equine ranch breaks ground near Gallup

GALLUP, N.M. — On July 10, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, First Lady Phefelia Nez, and Navajo Nation Division of Social Services Executive Director Deannah Neswood Gishie attended the Shasta Jim Rintila (SJR) Equine Ranch groundbreaking.

The ranch is located on New Mexico State Highway 491 north of Gallup, New Mexico.

During the celebratory event, attendees congratulated SJR Equine Ranch Founder Shirlene Jumbo-Rintila and supporters for their work and commitment to improve the wellbeing and mental health of Navajo people and families.

“The groundbreaking is another milestone for the Navajo Nation. Equine therapy is a treatment method that uses the connection between people and horses to enhance physical or emotional healing, which is a priority for our administration and we are in full support,” Nez said. “We have envisioned these unique treatment services so individuals and families do not have to travel off the Nation to heal their mind, body, and spirit and to rid our communities of these modern day monsters like addiction, substance abuse, and many others.”

According to Jumbo-Rintila, she envisions helping people, including Navajo veterans who suffer with PTSD, and people battling other mental disorders and more.

Also in attendance was 24th Navajo Nation Council Delegate Eugenia Charles Newton, Navajo Nation Business Business Development Office staff member John Largo, L.A. Williams, Tonia McCabe, among others.

Information provided by Office of the President and Vice President