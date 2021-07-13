Bashas’ expands Navajo Nation presence with new Diné Market in Shiprock, New Mexico

SHIPROCK, N.M. — Building on nearly four decades of its commitment to serve the Navajo Nation, Bashas’ is expanding the reach of its grocery offerings for the Navajo people with the introduction of a Bashas’ Diné Market in Shiprock, New Mexico.

The Diné Market — Bashas’ ninth grocery store on the Navajo Nation and second New Mexico location — will soon occupy what is currently a City Market.

The City Market will officially close at 8 p.m. July 19, and reopen as a Bashas’ Diné Market at 8 a.m. July 21. Bashas’ will occupy the entire 42,108-square-foot-store, making it the new anchor tenant of the Shiprock /Tse' Bit' A'i Shopping Center at the corner of US-491 and Highway 64.

Community Partners

Since opening its first Diné Market in 1982, Bashas’ has been an active and involved member of the Navajo Nation, supporting education, nutrition, art, health and wellness through community programs and collaborations.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said the partnership will benefit Shiprock and the surrounding communities.

“I extend my appreciation to the Bashas’ family for supporting our Navajo communities throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and going above and beyond to ensure the safety of our community members and employees," Nez said. "With this new venture, we want to continue providing more healthy food and beverage options for our people to empower them to embrace healthy and active living to combat diabetes and other health issues."

Economic Implications

Each Bashas’ Diné Market location gives back 25% of its profits to the Navajo Nation. Through this profit-sharing arrangement, in addition to rent and percentage rent, Bashas’ has contributed upwards of $48 million to the Navajo Nation for educational scholarship and economic development.



“We appreciate the Basha family’s commitment to acquire the grocery store in the Shiprock/Tse' Bit' A'i Shopping Center,” said Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer. “We welcome this new Bashas’ Diné Market to Shiprock and look forward to seeing the many ways the Navajo Nation will benefit from this partnership.”

Across the Navajo Nation, at least 95 percent of Bashas’ Dine Market store members (employees) are Native American. According to its most recent employment figures, Bashas’ currently employs nearly 500 people on the Navajo Nation.

“We look forward to the transition and to welcoming Bashas’ Diné Markets to the Shiprock Shopping Center,” said Nicholas Taylor, CEO of Navajo Nation Shopping Centers, Inc., which manages the shopping center. “City Market has served the community well and now we look forward to Bashas’ Diné Market joining the community to provide jobs, fresh, healthy, and local foods, and services to the Navajo people, as they have since 1982.”

Bashas’ will hire a majority of the City Market associates who worked at the location. (Some City Market employees will be transferred to other locations.) The store will employ approximately 50 people.

“Our Zero Hunger, Zero Waste social impact plan includes making sure our communities have access to fresh foods and essentials,” said Steve Burnham, City Market president. “With this commitment in mind, we are pleased to be working with Bashas’ as they take over the operation of this location, ensuring that the community continues to have access to the fresh food they need.”