Twin Arrows Navajo Casino Resort opens again with limited hours
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Twin Arrows Navajo Casino re-opened July 12 after being shutdown for more than a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Navajo Nation is now under a ‘Yellow’ public health status, allowing businesses to operate with 50-percent occupancy, which includes restaurants, casinos, lodging/hotels, museums and zoos, and parks and marinas.
The Navajo Nation also allowed Navajo Nation roads to reopen to visitors and tourist July 8.. The public health emergency order also allows youth programs to operate under guidelines.
“Thank you for your patience, we certainly missed you,” said Twin Arrows Facebook page.
The casino will be open with limited hours of operation in the following areas:
The casino will be open 9 a.m. - 10 p.m. daily; Arrows Sports Bar: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.; Zenith Steakhouse: opens Wednesday, July 21. Wednesday-Sunday: 4 p.m. cocktails, 5 p.m. dinner.
The following venues will be closed until further notice: Grand Falls Buffet, Four Worlds Arcade, Bingo, Pool, Fitness Center and Valet.
The hotel is now accepting reservations.
“Here on the Navajo Nation, the data shows a consistent downward trend in new cases and deaths related to COVID-19, said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez. “We have a large majority of our Navajo Nation residents fully vaccinated. These two factors were critical in lifting more COVID-19 restrictions. We continue to urge all of our Navajo Nation residents to be very cautious, to get fully vaccinated, and continue wearing masks in public.
