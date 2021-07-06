OFFERS
Miss Navajo Nation demonstrates sheep shearing for youth

Miss Navajo Nation Shaandiin Parrish joined Indian Wells Chapter Summer Youth Employees in a sheep shearing demonstration June 30. (Photos/OPVP)

Originally Published: July 6, 2021 10:48 a.m.

Miss Navajo Nation Shaandiin Parrish joined Indian Wells Chapter Summer Youth Employees in a sheep shearing demonstration June 30.

Miss Navajo Nation Shaandiin Parrish gives a sheep shearing demonstration June 30. (Photo/OPVP)

In February, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez approved $4 million to fund the Summer Youth Employment program to help Navajo students earn funding for their education.

