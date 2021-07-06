Miss Navajo Nation demonstrates sheep shearing for youth
Originally Published: July 6, 2021 10:48 a.m.
Miss Navajo Nation Shaandiin Parrish joined Indian Wells Chapter Summer Youth Employees in a sheep shearing demonstration June 30.
In February, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez approved $4 million to fund the Summer Youth Employment program to help Navajo students earn funding for their education.
