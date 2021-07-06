Kin Dah Lichi Chapter receives new heavy equipment

GANADO, Ariz. — On June 30, Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer joined Kin Dah Lichii Chapter Officials as the community celebrated the delivery of a new CAT Backhoe Loader.

“The new heavy equipment will provide appropriate emergency road response to mitigate COVID-19. It will also provide additional resources and service to ensure the safety and well-being of elders and families. The Kin Dah Lichii Chapter has been working hard for many years for a new heavy equipment. The collaborative effort between the Office of the President and Vice President and the 24th Navajo Nation Council has made it possible to acquire equipment,” Lizer said.

On January 30, President Jonathan Nez and Lizer approved the $54 million from the Sihasin Fund through Resolution CJA-01-21, which secured heavy equipment to help meet local community needs.

Under the guidance of Division of Community Development Executive Director Dr. Pearl Yellowman, the Navajo Nation was able to purchase the new equipment and begin the delivery process to chapters throughout the year.

Lizer extended his appreciation to Kin Dah Lichii Chapter Administration, Council Delegate Vince James, Empire Machinery of Showlow, Arizona, and others for celebrating today’s delivery.