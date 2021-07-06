Dr. Jill Biden encourages vaccinations within tribes

PHOENIX, Ariz. — On June 30, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and other Arizona tribal leaders joined U.S. First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden, and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff at Isaac Middle School in Phoenix, Arizona, to help increase COVID-19 vaccination rates throughout the state of Arizona, including tribal communities.

All attendees were required to test negative for COVID-19 prior to the event. The visit is part of a nationwide campaign led by the Biden-Harris Administration to partner with health care professionals and elected leaders to encourage people to get fully vaccinated to reduce the spread of the virus.

First Lady Biden recalled her recent visit to the Navajo Nation and recognized tribal leaders in attendance.

“I was in Arizona this past April to visit the Navajo Nation. Thank you, President Nez, for the warm welcome that you gave to me and for joining us today,” Biden said.

The Navajo Nation has fully vaccinated close to 65 percent of individuals 12 years and older for COVID-19.

As of June 25 the cumulative positive COVID-19 cases of Hopi Tribal members increased to 1,286. The tribe reports that 61.59 percent of tribal members are vaccinated. Approximately one-and-a-half percent more than June 9.