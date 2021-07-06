Diné College breaks ground on $7.4 million math, science building

TSAILE, Ariz. — Diné College held a groundbreaking for a $7.4 million math and science building at the Shiprock, New Mexico campus June 28.

Construction is scheduled to begin immediately, with the project expected to be completed in March 2022.

The funding for the math and science building (MSB) comes from a General Obligation Bonds that was passed by the New Mexico voters in November 2018 in the amount of $5 million and the New Mexico Capital Outlay funds in the amount of $2,407,615 million.

Diné College works with the New Mexico Higher Education Department (NMHED) when soliciting funds for NM Capital Projects. Planning for the building began in 2014.

“Diné College would like to extend a heartfelt gratitude to New Mexico voters for allowing this project to come to fruition,” said Diné College President Charles Roessel. “The new Math Science Building will be a state-of-the-art learning facility to train the next group of Navajo STEM leaders so that they may protect and better their communities, reservation and all native peoples. It will be the catalyst for students to seek educational advancement and success in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematic (STEM) fields.”

The MSB will be constructed on the south side of the Shiprock campus in a vacant lot. The MSB will house the College's math and science departments, instructional classrooms for mathematics, science and science laboratories, support spaces such as student commons, hallways, electrical/mechanical rooms, restrooms, and other rooms which are necessary to fulfill Diné College's mission. Additionally, the new MSB will have four faculty offices and three meeting rooms.

James Tutt, dean of the School of STEM, said each school year, the school represents about 43 percent of overall graduates.

“Current Census data shows that the primary focus of jobs on the Navajo Nation are in the field of STEM,” he said. “With the anticipation of this trend continuing, Diné College’s position is to ensure our students are able to meet the workforce needs of the Navajo Nation.”

There is also a recent study more than 80 percent of Diné College graduates remain within their community.

The event was live casted on the Diné College Facebook page.

Information provided by Diné College