Community information: NABI partners to stream championship games live

PHOENIX — The NABI Foundation (Native American Basketball Invitational) is pleased to announce the launching of NABI Network, a platform to highlight Native American student athletes.

The network’s first project is in alliance with The Switch Production Services, Glenn Adamo, Ed Delaney, and Executive Producer Robert Judkins to live stream their 18th Annual NABI championships games.

“To be able to work with such well- known professionals in their fields is a true honor that sets up NABI Network for great success right out of the gate and will deliver the top-quality NABI is known for,” said Foundation President & CEO GinaMarie Scarpa. “We are looking forward to elevating all our Native American athletes and are excited about the opportunities this new network will bring to them”.

This will be the first time in its 18-year history, the Native American Basketball Invitational tournament can be seen live from the comfort of the homes of our tribal communities and across the globe.

124 all-Native American and Indigenous basketball teams will be travelling to Phoenix to compete in this summer’s invitational from July 11-14 (434 basketball games in 5-days) and take part in the NABI Educational Youth Summit. Streaming all games will allow free access to the hundreds of indigenous communities to watch the 1,300 boys and girls ages 14-19 participating in NABI, representing North American tribal youth from throughout Arizona and as far away as the Seminole Tribe of Florida.

“While nothing replaces the feeling of watching our kids walk onto the court and hearing the roar from our packed gyms, we are tremendously enthused this year to be able to also deliver our games live to our fans and families of our players near and far,” said Programs Director Lynette Lewis.

All information about the week-long tournament to include game schedules and gym locations can be found on our official website www.NABIFoundation.org