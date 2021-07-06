Around the Rez: week of July 7

Youth summit July 15-16

A youth traditional cultural summit takes place July 15-16 from 9:30 a.m. -3 p.m. The "Inspiring Youth Resiliency" summit will be virtual via Zoom. Presentations will include Navajo astronomy, healthy living running, Native royalty, Navajo Nation Zoo on Eagle Habitat and Navajo Nation Youth Advisory Council. More information is available at (928) 810-8503.

Navajo Police Department hosts recruit drive July 22

The Navajo Police Department — Tuba City District, will host a Recruit Drive July 22, at the Tuba City Police District.



Tuba City District

240 South Main Street, Suite C in Tuba City. Applicants should be prepared to take the National Police Officer Selection Test (NPOST) where they will be academically tested. Thereafter, applicants will undergo the Police Officer Physical Aptitude Test. A practice study guide is available on NPD website. More information is available by contacting Eulberta Bryant, NPD Recruiting and Background Investigator at (928) 283-3394/3111 or emailing ebryant@navajo-nsn.gov.

Positive Diné parenting classes July 13-Aug. 5

Navajo Project I-LAUNCH will be starting their second cohort of parenting classes for parents/caregivers within the Navajo Nation and surrounding areas.

Participants are invited to learn the importance of Diné culture, parenting practices and values as well as understand the importance of healthy communication and more. You must participate in all eight sessions to receive a certificate of completion. We are utilizing the cultural-based Positive Indian Parenting curriculum by the National Indian Child Welfare Association and will be starting July 13 and meeting twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.. More information is available by emailing projectlaunch@nndode.org.

Mental health resources

During the COVID-19 Pandemic, continue to keep in contact with others and check on each other’s mental health. Phone calls or video chats can help you and your loved ones feel less lonely and isolated.

If you need additional help, feel free to contact the following organizations, who provide free and confidential crisis counseling, emotional support, and community resources:

National Suicide Lifeline: 1(800) 273-TALK (8255)

Veterans Crisis Line: 1(800) 273-TALK (8255) — Press 1 Chat-VeteransCrisisLine.netor Text 838255 Crisis Text Line: Text "HELLO" to 741741.

Leupp First Presbyterian Church reopens

Leupp First Presbyterian Church plans to reopen for regular in-person services June 27 after more than a year of online Facebook meetings because of COVID-19 issues. The church is between milepost 2 and 3 on Navajo Route 2, which is the paved road from Leupp to Kykotsmovi. Church Pastor is Calvin Kelly. Church attendees are asked to wear masks and sit six feet apart because of continued COVID-19 concerns. Sanitizers will be available. Sunday school restarts next week at 9 a.m. before the regular service at 10:30 a.m.

Hopi Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Summer Youth Program

The Hopi Tribe's Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) Program is offering Summer opportunities for interested youth across Hopi. Youth should submit an application as soon as possible. The program is for ages 14-24. Applications can be downloaded at www.hopi-nsn.gov or by contacting Georgianna at GSieweumptewa@hopi.nsn.us or (928)205-8739.