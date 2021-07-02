Tuba City Boarding School gathers for first time since pandemic for graduation parade

TUBA CITY, Ariz. — On July 1, Tuba City Boarding School celebrated its eighth grade graduates with a parade in downtown Tuba City.

Because of Navajo Nation regulations and Bureau of Indian Education COVID-19 regulations, the school hosted a virtual promotion along with a congratulatory parade. The virtual promotion was held in the morning of July 1 on the Tuba City Boarding School’s website and social media pages while a vehicle parade was held the evening of the same day.

Parents gathered in the early evening at Tuba City Boarding School grounds and decorated vehicles — adorning them with ribbons, balloons and window paint in school colors, while some families attached banners of their promoting students.

It was a time of happiness as students greeted each other for the first time on school grounds since the coronavirus pandemic first started, all while being nervous as they also now move on to high school.