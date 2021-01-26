Obituary: Alta Edison
She was born July 18, 1957 in Flagstaff, Arizona to Alvin and Louva Hosteenez. She passed away at age 63 Sunday, January 17, 2021 in Flagstaff, Arizona. She will be laid to rest a family plot near Sandsprings, Arizona.
Her clans were Bįįh bitoodnii (Deer Spring Clan) born for Ta’neeszahnii (Tangle Clan). Maternal grandparents are Kiyaa'ánii (Towering House Clan), paternal grandparents are Táchii'nii (Red Running Into Water People Clan).
Alta Edison is survived by her three children: LaDonna Edison, Mario Edison and Roderick Edison, her father: Alvin Hosteenez, sisters: Prisilla Redhair, Alma Nez, Victoria Smith, Kathleen Hosteenez and brother: Nathan Hosteenez, along with 10 grandchildren.
Alta Edison is preceded in death by her mother Louva Hosteenez and younger brother Leo Hosteenez.
Alta Edison was a part of the Coconino County as Elections Reach Coordinator in Flagstaff, Arizona for 41 years.
- Hardship Assistance payments set to begin Jan. 18
- Hardship Assistance payments begin Jan. 18
- Navajo CARES Act funding to continue through 2021
- 25% of Navajo applicants at risk of not receiving Cares Act funds
- 11 miles of Navajo Route 27 paved between Chinle and Nazlini
- Governor proposes changes to gaming on and off reservation
- COVID-19 has taken much from Jerrel Singer, but the Native artist looks toward the future with hope
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- Trump administration releases vision for Native Americans
- With looming deadline, Nation works to fix Hardship Assistance Program application errors
- 25% of Navajo applicants at risk of not receiving Cares Act funds
- Hardship Assistance payments set to begin Jan. 18
- Navajo CARES Act funding to continue through 2021
- With looming deadline, Nation works to fix Hardship Assistance Program application errors
- Hardship Assistance payments begin Jan. 18
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- More than 290,000 Navajo Nation members apply for Hardship Assistance Program
- Trump administration releases vision for Native Americans
- Checkpoints erected on Hopi reservation, lockdown to continue through Feb. 1
- 11 miles of Navajo Route 27 paved between Chinle and Nazlini
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: