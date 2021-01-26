Obituary: Alta Edison

She was born July 18, 1957 in Flagstaff, Arizona to Alvin and Louva Hosteenez. She passed away at age 63 Sunday, January 17, 2021 in Flagstaff, Arizona. She will be laid to rest a family plot near Sandsprings, Arizona.

Her clans were Bįįh bitoodnii (Deer Spring Clan) born for Ta’neeszahnii (Tangle Clan). Maternal grandparents are Kiyaa'ánii (Towering House Clan), paternal grandparents are Táchii'nii (Red Running Into Water People Clan).

Alta Edison is survived by her three children: LaDonna Edison, Mario Edison and Roderick Edison, her father: Alvin Hosteenez, sisters: Prisilla Redhair, Alma Nez, Victoria Smith, Kathleen Hosteenez and brother: Nathan Hosteenez, along with 10 grandchildren.

Alta Edison is preceded in death by her mother Louva Hosteenez and younger brother Leo Hosteenez.

Alta Edison was a part of the Coconino County as Elections Reach Coordinator in Flagstaff, Arizona for 41 years.