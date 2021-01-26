BNSF train derails near Joseph City
Originally Published: January 26, 2021 9 a.m.
HOLBROOK, Ariz. — On Jan. 24, a Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway (BNSF) train derailed near Joseph City, Arizona.
Navajo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the derailment at 2:56 p.m. The cause of the derailment is unknown at this time and is being investigated by BNSF personnel.
No injuries were reported by BNSF and no hazardous material were released. There was no danger to the public and no other public roadways were impacted of a result of the incident.
The derailment was on BNSF property.
Information provided by Navajo County Sheriff’s Office
