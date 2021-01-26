Arches National Park seeks public input for bike path

MOAB, Utah — The National Park Service is announcing a 30-day public review on a written determination to allow bicycle use on the newly constructed Arches Visitor Center Connector Trail, which connects the Arches National Park visitor center to the Moab Canyon Pathway.

The Moab Canyon Pathway recently completed 100-milepedestrian/bike path that connects Moab to two national parks and one state park.

The trail would allow park visitors, employees, and residents to safely access the Arches visitor center on a bike from the existing Moab Canyon Pathway outside the park. Currently, people entering Arches National Park on bikes must use the main entrance road, which creates safety issues for vehicles and cyclists.

The review period gives the public an opportunity to signal if they think bicycle use on the trail would negatively impact Arches’ natural, scenic, and aesthetic values, affect safety, disturb wildlife or park resources.

In January 2020, the public shared their feedback on the environmental assessment (EA), which evaluated the impacts of bicycle use on the trail. After incorporating the comments received, the NPS finalized that environmental assessment process in May 2020 with a Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI).

With the environmental review complete, the NPS is now working to finalize the written determination.

The public can access the written determination at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/FRNotice_ARCHbiketrail. Comments will be received through Feb. 22.

Arches National Park Superintendent Patty Trap, will work with Regional Director Mike Reynolds, to review the comments and finalize the written determination.



The public can submit comments electronically at Visit https://parkplanning.nps.gov/arch and click on the link entitled “Open for Comment”.

Information provided by Arches National Park