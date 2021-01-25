Navajo-Hopi Observer delivery delayed due to inclement weather
Originally Published: January 25, 2021 11:16 a.m.
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Due to inclement weather, the delivery of the Navajo-Hopi Observer will be delayed until weather conditions have improved.
Subscribers to the News can expect their paper copies delivered Jan. 28.
The online edition and e-edition of Navajo-Hopi Observer will be available Jan. 26.
