Navajo Nation extends stay-at-home order; lifts weekend lock downs

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation extends its stay-at-home order, implements daily curfew through Feb. 15, with provisions for government workers and essential businesses to be open on weekends.

The stay-at-home order requires all residents to remain at home 24-hours, seven days a week, with the exceptions of essential workers that must report to work, emergency situations, to obtain essential food, medication, and supplies, tend to livestock, outdoor exercising within the immediate vicinity of your home, wood gathering and hauling with a permit.

The daily curfew is from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. (MST), seven days a week.

Essential businesses will have limited operating hours, including weekends, which will allow residents to purchase essential items as well. The stay-at-home order remains in effect 24 hours a day, seven days a week with the exception of essential workers, cases of emergencies, and to obtain essential items such as food, water, and medication.

Essential businesses may operate between the hours of 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. (MST) daily, including gas stations, grocery stores, convenience stores, hardware stores, laundromats, restaurants, food establishments, banks and similar financial institutions, and hay vendors, provided they comply with provisions in the order to help protect employees and the public from COVID-19.

The Executive Order also requires divisions, departments, programs, offices, non-governance certified chapters, enterprises, and Navajo casinos to have a recovery plan/workplace safety plan, which includes a plan to provide awareness of COVID-19 vaccination opportunities, in anticipation of bringing employees back to work Feb. 8.

Navajo Area IHS and tribal health facilities will continue the vaccine drives and the administration encourages everyone to wear masks and take all precautions even after receiving a vaccine — and reminds people to refrain from gathering with individuals from outside an immediate household and requires all residents to wear a mask in public, avoid public gatherings, maintain social (physical) distancing, remain in your vehicle for curb-side and drive-through services.

“We are in this fight together against COVID-19, so let’s continue to keep our guard up,” Nez said. “By lifting the 57-hour weekend lockdown, our health care facilities on the Navajo Nation will be able to administer more COVID-19 vaccines on the weekends. Our goal is to vaccinate as many of our people as possible and this helps with that effort.”

Public health experts continue to caution against the new COVID-19 variant, which is reported to be much more contagious than the current strain of the virus. The new variant has been reported in several states including Colorado, New Mexico, and California.

Vice President Myron Lizer said because essential businesses will be open on weekends and that allows for people to shop for essential items on the weekend, which will help working families who do not have time to shop during the week.

“Progress is being made in this fight against COVID-19. We have to remain strong, pray, and continue to listen to our public health experts. Please adhere to the new provisions in the latest public health emergency order to protect our people and save lives. Be strong and be safe,” Lizer said.

The Public Health Emergency Order No. 2021-002 is available online at: https://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer also issued Executive Order No. 003-2021, extending the limitation of Navajo Nation government services through Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, due to the high rate of COVID-19 cases on the Navajo Nation. The Executive Order is available online at: https://www.opvp.navajo-nsn.gov/From-the-Office/Executive-Orders.

COVID-19 testing schedules are available online at the Navajo Health Command Operations Center website: https://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19/COVID-19-Testing. More information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of COVID-19 is available by visiting the Navajo Department of Health's COVID-19 website: http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. COVID-19 related questions and information is available by calling (928) 871-7014.