OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Wed, Jan. 20
Weather  30.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Winslow Junior High cleans up Colorado Street

(Photo Courtesy of Winslow Jr. High School)

(Photo Courtesy of Winslow Jr. High School)

Originally Published: January 19, 2021 10:17 a.m.

Winslow Junior High School Student Council members completed a clean-up on Colorado street in Winslow Jan. 14. Winslow Unified School District #1 reported five total COVID-19 cases in the elementary, junior high and high school as of Jan. 14.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas