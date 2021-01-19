Winslow Junior High cleans up Colorado Street
Originally Published: January 19, 2021 10:17 a.m.
Winslow Junior High School Student Council members completed a clean-up on Colorado street in Winslow Jan. 14. Winslow Unified School District #1 reported five total COVID-19 cases in the elementary, junior high and high school as of Jan. 14.
