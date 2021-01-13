Virtual public hearing for Miss Navajo Nation’s plan of operation to be held Jan. 18

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — A virtual public hearing with invitees from the Council of Miss Navajo Nation and the Office of Miss Navajo Nation will be held Jan 18 to discuss the amendments to the program’s plan of operation.

The virtual forum, hosted the Health, Education and Human Services Committee, takes place from 1-5 p.m. and will be livestreamed via the Navajo Nation Council’s Vimeo, YouTube and Facebook pages.

The public hearing will include discussion and listening sessions on the yearly budget for Miss Navajo, program staffing, quarterly reporting, requirements for holding the title and more. The Office of Miss Navajo Nation’s plan of operation was last updated by the Navajo Nation Council in 2000 when the program was moved from the Legislative Branch to the Executive Branch.

“During this coronavirus pandemic, the Navajo Nation has seen the dedication of our own Miss Navajo Nation to go above and beyond the call of duty to be of service to our communities,” said HEHSC Chair Daniel Tso. “In times of great difficulty, this has been one of the traits evident of our Navajo Nation ambassador, and during this pandemic, the council is responding to the great need for policies that fit the function and role of Miss Navajo in the 21st century.”

The virtual hearing is part of the Council’s discussion of Legislation No. 0221-20, titled “An Action Relating to [the] Naabik’íyáti' Committee; Amending the Plan of Operation for the Office of Miss Navajo Nation.”

The legislation was introduced by Navajo Nation Speaker Seth Damon in September 2020 as the Miss Navajo’s term was expected to end under the existing plan of operation. That term was extended through memorandum because of the ongoing pandemic.

The public may view the text of the proposed resolution that includes changes to the plan of operation through the Navajo Nation Council’s legislative tracking system online at http://dibb.nnols.org.

Additionally, public comments on Legislation No. 0221-20 can be submitted before the legislation is reconsidered by the Naabik’íyáti’ Committee of the Navajo Nation Council. Comments may be submitted by email to comments@navajo-nsn.gov