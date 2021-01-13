A taste of home: Navajo U.S. Armed Forces members to receive care packages from Nation

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Military care packages to more than 80 deployed members of the U.S. Armed Services were mailed last week from the Navajo Nation.

The packages were sent with assistance from Navajo Nation tribal enterprises and partners.

The packages contained a variety of essential items and other goods and were sent to Navajos serving across Europe, the Pacific Ocean, Asia and aboard U.S. Naval vessels as a token of appreciation from the Navajo Nation during the holidays.

“On behalf of the Navajo Nation Council, the speaker’s office is honored to continue this effort to show our U.S. Armed Forces members how much we appreciate them,” said Navajo Nation Speaker Seth Damon (Bááhaalí, Chichiltah, Manuelito, Red Rock, Rock Springs, Tséyatoh).

Damon said many relatives and friends responded to the call put out for names and addresses of deployed military members.

“We’re happy to say that with help from our enterprises and partners, every name we received will be receiving a care package. We hope our Navajo soldiers feel a bit closer to home during this tough time,” he said. “Thank you to all our service members.”

The care packages contain approximately 75 donated items including powdered drink mixes, personal hygiene kits, reading and writing materials, playing cards, face masks, beanies and prepackaged snack foods such as Cracker Jacks, Vienna sausage and chewing gum.

Additionally, each package contained a thank you note and a Legislative Branch holiday card from Damon expressing support.

Throughout December, the Office of the Speaker staff collected names of deployed Navajos serving in four military branches through social media, newspaper, chapter veteran organizations and other outlets. Submissions included the service member’s chapter affiliation, rank, name and address which were then sent via the Window Rock USPS office on behalf of the Office of the Speaker.

“We appreciate the Window Rock USPS staff for assisting us in this effort,” Damon said. “Customs forms for dozens of care packages destined for overseas were not easy to complete, but the process could not have taken place without the essential work of our postal workers. Ahéhee’!”

The packages were sent around the globe to Army Post Office and Fleet Post Office locations in more than 20 countries and eight different active Naval vessels. Care packages were also sent to some service members living at military bases stateside who could not return home because of the coronavirus.

With nearly four times as many care packages as 2019, the Office of the Speaker hopes more families will participate in the years to come.

Military holiday care packages sent by the Office of the Speaker were supported entirely with donated items and are separate from the Navajo Nation CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act) Fund care packages approved for Navajo families by the Navajo Nation Council under Resolution No. CJN-47-20 and distributed by the Executive Branch.

Enterprises contributing to the care packages included the Navajo Tribal Utility Authority, Navajo Transitional Energy Company, Navajo Shopping Centers Inc., Navajo Nation Oil and Gas Company, CKP Insurance, Navajo Nation Hospitality Enterprise and the Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise. Coordination for the donated items was provided by the Office of the Speaker.

Information provided by the Navajo Nation Office of the Speaker