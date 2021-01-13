Editorial: Do you want to write for the Observer?

Do you love to write and take photographs? The Navajo-Hopi Observer is seeking an individual to work as a freelance writer and photographer in the Winslow area.

The Navajo-Hopi Observer is a weekly publication that covers both the Navajo and Hopi nations. The right candidate would submit work on a weekly basis to be published in the following week’s paper. Contracted writers are compensated for each article and photograph published in the Observer. This person would need to conduct in-person and phone interviews with key officials, school administration, teachers, parents, community members and all other members of the public. They would also need to be willing to take photographs to complement their written work. The Observer is looking for someone who writes well and can take well-framed, high resolution pictures. The Observer does not provide a camera or any other news reporting equipment.

Coverage in this area would include news and feature stories in local schools, community events, fairs, pow-wows, chapter meetings, veteran events and any other areas of interest in the community.

Those interested can email Loretta McKenney, editor of the Navajo-Hopi Observer at lmckenney@williamsnews.com or Katherine Locke, associate editor of the Navajo-Hopi Observer at klocke@nhonews.com for more information.