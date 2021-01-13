Editorial: Do you want to write for the Observer?
Do you love to write and take photographs? The Navajo-Hopi Observer is seeking an individual to work as a freelance writer and photographer in the Winslow area.
The Navajo-Hopi Observer is a weekly publication that covers both the Navajo and Hopi nations. The right candidate would submit work on a weekly basis to be published in the following week’s paper. Contracted writers are compensated for each article and photograph published in the Observer. This person would need to conduct in-person and phone interviews with key officials, school administration, teachers, parents, community members and all other members of the public. They would also need to be willing to take photographs to complement their written work. The Observer is looking for someone who writes well and can take well-framed, high resolution pictures. The Observer does not provide a camera or any other news reporting equipment.
Coverage in this area would include news and feature stories in local schools, community events, fairs, pow-wows, chapter meetings, veteran events and any other areas of interest in the community.
Those interested can email Loretta McKenney, editor of the Navajo-Hopi Observer at lmckenney@williamsnews.com or Katherine Locke, associate editor of the Navajo-Hopi Observer at klocke@nhonews.com for more information.
- 25% of Navajo applicants at risk of not receiving Cares Act funds
- With looming deadline, Nation works to fix Hardship Assistance Program application errors
- Checkpoints erected on Hopi reservation, lockdown to continue through Feb. 1
- Hone’ Wo’keed: FBI seeks to reach Navajo language speakers through cold case posters
- More than 290,000 Navajo Nation members apply for Hardship Assistance Program
- Tuba City Regional Health Care Corp. hosting COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru Jan. 15
- Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise lays off 1,120 employees, blames prolonged pandemic
- “Invalid login” issues cause delays for CARES Act applicants
- Around the Rez: Winslow community
- Congress renews Special Diabetes Program to address Native health issues
- With looming deadline, Nation works to fix Hardship Assistance Program application errors
- 25% of Navajo applicants at risk of not receiving Cares Act funds
- More than 290,000 Navajo Nation members apply for Hardship Assistance Program
- I-40 resort project near Navajo Nation stirs culture controversy
- Rare 'Christmas star' will appear when Jupiter and Saturn align Dec. 21
- Coconino County outlines COVID vaccination plan
- Guest column: Welcoming the Winter Solstice
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- Welcoming the Winter Solstice: An important part of many Indigenous cultures spiritual beliefs
- Trump administration releases vision for Native Americans
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: