OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Wed, Jan. 13
Weather  30.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

COVID-19 vaccination quick facts

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccinations were delivered to states and tribal health centers Dec. 14. (Photo/Office of the Navajo President and Vice President)

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccinations were delivered to states and tribal health centers Dec. 14. (Photo/Office of the Navajo President and Vice President)

Originally Published: January 12, 2021 9:27 a.m.

According to the Navajo Nation, the Nation will only use COVID-19 vaccines approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), these COVID-19 vaccines include the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Both COVID-19 vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna, require two doses per person, separated by 21 to 28 days. Both shots must be taken to be effective.

The Navajo Nation said it will vaccinate priority populations before vaccinating the general public as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Receiving the vaccine is voluntary.

COVID-19 vaccine phases

PHASE 1: Limited Doses Available

  • Priority populations
  • Vaccine administered in closed

PHASE 2: Large Number of Doses Available

  • Enough supply of vaccine to meet demand
  • Readily available
  • Available to general population
  • Available through commercial and private organizations
  • Vaccine available through public health sites

PHASE 3: Continued Routine Vaccination

  • Routine access to public
  • Available through commercial and private organizations
  • Vaccine available through public health sites where required

COVID-19 vaccine facts

  • Approved vaccines have been proven to be highly effective and safe.
  • COVID-19 vaccines will not give people COVID-19.
  • It will not cause someone to test positive for COVID-19.
  • People who have had COVID-19 are recommended to receive the vaccine.
  • The vaccine can prevent people from getting sick with COVID-19.

COVID-19 vaccine side effects

  • Reported side effects are similar to other vaccines and include temporary arm soreness at the site where the shot was given, fever, tiredness, muscle aches, body aches and headache.
  • A small percentage of people have reported more severe tiredness and headache.
  • Allergic reactions were not observed in the clinical trials but have since been reported in a small number of people who had a history of severe allergic reactions.

More information is available from the Navajo Department of Health website.

Information provided by the Navajo Nation Department of Health

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Navajo Nation prepares for vaccinations as FDA moves closer to Pfizer vaccine approval
Hopi Tribe receives first COVID-19 vaccines
Coconino County outlines COVID vaccination plan
Navajo Nation to participate in Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine trial
Vaccination program underway at Prescott VA, more than 500 administered
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas