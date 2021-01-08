OFFERS
Tuba City Regional Health Care Corp. hosting COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru Jan. 15

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccinations were delivered to states and tribal health centers Dec. 14. (Photo/Office of the Navajo President and Vice President)

Originally Published: January 8, 2021 5:22 p.m.

TUBA CITY, Ariz. — Tuba City Regional Health Care Corp. will administer COVID-19 vaccines to patients 75-years-old and older within their service area from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 15.

The vaccine will be administered at the Pavilion parking lot at Tuba City High School.

To get the vaccine, patients must be 75-years-old or older, must have a patient medical record established at Tuba City Regional Health Care Corp., Sacred Peaks Health Center or LeChee Health Facility and must be living within the service area of Tuba City Regional Health Care Corp.

Patients must be prepared and if possible, have a driver and interpreter if needed, download and complete the COVID-19 Vaccine Form at www.tchealth.org. Patients can also pick-up the packet at local chapter houses within the service area of Tuba City Regional Health Care Corp.

Additionally, patients must commit to return for their second vaccine dose from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 5, at the same location.

Patients should not show up to the vaccine event if they have a cough, fever, shortness of breath or loss of taste or smell or any other illness, had COVID-19 in the past three months after October 2020, are in quarantine for a household member with COVID-19 or an exposure, have a pending COVID-19 test or any other vaccinations in the past 14 days.

More information and for the latest COVID-19 vaccine information, visit www.tchealth.org/coronavirus/vaccine.html.

