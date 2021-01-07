OFFERS
Navajo Police to host recruitment drive Jan. 11

Navajo Police recruits introduce themselves during the Navajo Police Department listening sessions in Chinle, Arizona. (Photo/Navajo Nation Police Department)

Navajo Police recruits introduce themselves during the Navajo Police Department listening sessions in Chinle, Arizona. (Photo/Navajo Nation Police Department)

Originally Published: January 7, 2021 3:25 p.m.

CHINLE, Ariz. - The Navajo Police Training Academy will have a recruit drive Jan. 11 at 9 a.m. (MST).

The recruitment drive will take place at the training academy facility in Chinle, Arizona, and will be conducted by appointment only.

Potential police officer candidates and certified officers who would like to do a lateral transfer are encouraged to contact the NPTA to set up an appointment for one of two sessions available for testing.

Applicant Requirements:

1) Must be a United States Citizen,

2) Must be 21 years old prior to graduating from the academy,

3) Must be a High School graduate or G.E.D. certificate recipient,

4) Must have a valid State Driver’s License

5) If served in the United States Armed Forces, must be honorably discharged,

6) No Misdemeanor arrests or convictions of misdemeanor offense within three (3) years prior to appointment,

7) No Felony convictions,

8) No excessive traffic citations

9) No Domestic Violence convictions,

10) Must be physically & mentally healthy

The Navajo Nation gives preference in employment to enrolled members of the Navajo Tribe in accordance with the provision of the Navajo Preference in Employment Act (15 N.N.C. § 601 - § 619).

More information is available by contacting the following individuals Wallace Billie, NPD Recruiting and Background/Advanced Officer Training Program at (928) 674-2520 or email at wbillie@navajo-nsn.gov. Grant Skeet, Background Investigator at (928) 674-2534 or email at grantskeet@navajo-nsn.gov. Rodney Nez, Adjudicator and Background Investigator at (928) 674-2536 or email at rodneynez@navajo-nsn.gov.

