Peshlakai steps into new role as county supe
Originally Published: January 5, 2021 8 a.m.
Alberto L. Peshlakai, a member of the Navajo Nation, was elected in November to serve as the next Navajo County Supervisor for District 2. He took the oath of office Dec. 28. Peshlakai joined Navajo County in 2008 as the Public Works Department/Planning & Zoning Secretary.
Most Read
- 25% of Navajo applicants at risk of not receiving Cares Act funds
- With looming deadline, Nation works to fix Hardship Assistance Program application errors
- More than 290,000 Navajo Nation members apply for Hardship Assistance Program
- I-40 resort project near Navajo Nation stirs culture controversy
- Coconino County outlines COVID vaccination plan
- More than 240k Navajos apply for tribal virus relief funding
- Navajo filmmaker, Kody Dayish, forced to take break because of pandemic
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- Hopi Tribe issues a 20-day lockdown and curfew order
- Navajo Nation re-implements lockdown order through Jan. 11
- With looming deadline, Nation works to fix Hardship Assistance Program application errors
- 25% of Navajo applicants at risk of not receiving Cares Act funds
- More than 290,000 Navajo Nation members apply for Hardship Assistance Program
- I-40 resort project near Navajo Nation stirs culture controversy
- Guest column: Welcoming the Winter Solstice
- Rare 'Christmas star' will appear when Jupiter and Saturn align Dec. 21
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- Coconino County outlines COVID vaccination plan
- Trump administration releases vision for Native Americans
- Hardship Assistance Program application opens to elders and special needs individuals
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: