Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Tue, Jan. 05
Peshlakai steps into new role as county supe

Originally Published: January 5, 2021 8 a.m.

Alberto L. Peshlakai, a member of the Navajo Nation, was elected in November to serve as the next Navajo County Supervisor for District 2. He took the oath of office Dec. 28. Peshlakai joined Navajo County in 2008 as the Public Works Department/Planning & Zoning Secretary.

